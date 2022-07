Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Soldiers place the Ukrainian flag on the coffin of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr during his funeral ceremony, after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine

( Nariman El-Mofty / AP Photo )