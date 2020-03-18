Our ongoing coverage of the Mueller report.
Mar 18, 2020
You might have missed what the Department of Justice did this week: they dropped charges against two Russian firms accused of funding efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.
Jul 24, 2019
The Takeaway provides updates on former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony in front of Congress.
Jul 23, 2019
The redacted Mueller Report warned that Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was the beginning.
Jul 19, 2019
Volume II, Page 107
May 30, 2019
Robert Mueller chose not to add to his office’s findings, but he pointedly did not exonerate President Trump.
May 29, 2019
Robert Mueller gave his first and last statement as special counsel for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
May 22, 2019
President Trump is suing to block an accounting firm from handing over his financial records to Congress. But on Monday, a District Court Judge ruled against the president.
May 9, 2019
As the fight between House Democrats and the White House continues to escalate, are the checks and balances between the branches of the government working?
May 2, 2019
After testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr is refusing to testify before the House on Thursday.