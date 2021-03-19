Our ongoing coverage of Puerto Rico.
Mar 19, 2021
This month, two different bills aiming to redefine Puerto Rico's relationship to the mainland U.S. have been introduced in Congress.
Mar 2, 2021
The newest podcast tells stories of Puerto Rico, by Puerto Ricans.
Feb 24, 2021
Influencer Logan Paul is the latest example of a mainlander moving to Puerto Rico in search of a financial windfall that rarely extends to Puerto Ricans themselves.
Feb 18, 2021
From Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to wildfires in California to winter storms in Texas, the failures of U.S. power grids continue to put people at risk.
Feb 8, 2021
The Biden administration has announced it will be removing restrictions on billions of dollars in Hurricane Maria recovery aid to Puerto Rico.
Jan 12, 2021
The new governor is facing an enormous economic and debt crisis on the island.
Dec 8, 2020
It is an example of a broader trend of privatization on the island.
Dec 7, 2020
On December 1, the iconic telescope at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed to the ground after decades of astronomical discoveries.
Nov 4, 2020
Plus, The Takeaway looks at Latino voters on the mainland during the U.S. presidential election.