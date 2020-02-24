With the nationwide rollout of the 2020 census approaching, The Takeaway is checking in on how community leaders across the country are working to prevent undercounts in their states.
Feb 24, 2020
Texas lawmakers declined to fund census outreach efforts in their state, which could lead to an undercount in 2020, particularly among Latino communities.
Feb 18, 2020
Oklahoma is one of several states that has allocated no funds to the rollout of the 2020 census, leaving non-profit organizations to pick up the slack.
Jun 5, 2019
Black and Latino populations could be undercounted, according to a new study by the Urban Institute.
Apr 23, 2019
Oral arguments begin on Tuesday at the Supreme Court to challenge the census citizenship question.
Jan 15, 2019
A federal judge ruled today that the Trump administration cannot add a citizenship question to the upcoming census. The case is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court.
Nov 12, 2018
The State of New York, along with more than a dozen other states and cities, is suing the Commerce Department, arguing that a citizenship question was added improperly to the census.
Oct 29, 2018
With the decennial census just two years away, a lawsuit begins next week to determine the legality of a new citizenship question.
Jul 9, 2018
Exploring how the new citizenship question will play out in upcoming weeks.
Mar 28, 2018
On Monday night, the Commerce Department formally announced that it will add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form.