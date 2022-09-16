The Takeaway

A look into schooling, 2 and a half years into COVID.
-
Sep 16, 2022
How can education not just train students, but liberate them?
-
Sep 15, 2022
Federal free school lunch waivers are ending which will impact millions of kids. We explore the history of school lunch, policy, and hear listeners share their memories of school lunch.
-
Sep 14, 2022
We talk about the teacher shortage being experienced in many communities across the country.
-
Sep 13, 2022
California teens can get a little more sleep this year thanks to a new mandate to start school later.
-
Sep 12, 2022
We’re kicking off our series “School Principles” talking about what this year may look like, and the issues that schools, educators, students, and parents are contending with today.