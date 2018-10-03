The Takeaway

A list of our sites
Life After Prison: A New Set Of Trials

The moment a person walks out of prison, a new set of trials awaits: securing housing, getting a job, fostering relationships, even catching up with new technology and culture, as society has moved forward without those behind bars. We take a look at the challenges of transitioning to life after prison, and the people trying to overcome them.

