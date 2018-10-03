The Takeaway

The moment a person walks out of prison, a new set of trials awaits: securing housing, getting a job, fostering relationships, even catching up with new technology and culture, as society has moved forward without those behind bars. We take a look at the challenges of transitioning to life after prison, and the people trying to overcome them.
Oct 3, 2018
Fear of going back to prison hangs over many people making the transition to life after incarceration. Some experts say, low recidivism is a bad measurement of success.
Oct 2, 2018
Older people face a unique set of challenges when they are released after years of incarceration. We hear from a group of men about their transition.
Oct 1, 2018
All minors have to be out of Rikers Island by Oct. 1 according to Raise the Age legislation passed in 2017.
Sep 27, 2018
Stanley Richards of the Fortune Society helps other formerly incarcerated men and women as they return to their lives on the outside.
Sep 26, 2018
Amika Mota was jailed for seven years in California. But after her release, she found that life with a criminal record could be just as difficult.
Sep 26, 2018
How do you find a job after being released from prison? A non-profit in Miami is helping women make that transition.
Sep 25, 2018
After serving 38 years in prison for a murder that he insisted he did not commit, Frederick Clay was exonerated last year, but he has a fight on his hands for compensation.
Sep 24, 2018
The Ride Home Program picks up from prisons in California and helps them reemerge into the world after years of incarceration.
Sep 17, 2018
While some eventually did have their sentences commuted or reduced others were denied. We take a look at the clemency initiative and who was left behind.