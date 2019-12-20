While the lines in comedy are changing at the moment, not everyone is feeling limited by these new rules. As with much of the media landscape, women of color are severely underrepresented on stand-up and improv stages. But as the barriers to entry shift, some are finding their voices heard in a way that seemed impossible five or ten years ago. As part of a new series, The Takeaway is going to explore this complicated moment in comedy. We’ll speak to some of the women of color stand-ups and sketch comedy stars who shaped the comedy world into what it is today. And we'll hear from younger comics on what the landscape looks like for them. One question at the center of it all: whose moment is it in comedy today?