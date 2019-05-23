The Takeaway

After a tweet from host Tanzina Vega about coping with life in your 40s last week went viral, we take the week to explore the challenges and opportunities of the generation currently living through their 40s, in a series called The Juggle Is Real: Navigating Life in Your Forties. The week of conversations kicks off with a look at money, and how men and women in their 40s are dealing with paying off debt, building wealth and looking ahead towards retirement.