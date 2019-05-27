As we approach Memorial Day, The Takeaway is going to spend the next few weeks looking at the challenges military families face, from finding work to housing.
-
May 27, 2019
This Memorial Day, take a moment in your holiday to listen to these stories about the challenges that military families face.
-
May 16, 2019
Common realities of being in a military family, like having a parent deployed or moving around a lot, can be stressors for children.
-
May 8, 2019
When we asked Takeaway listeners in military families about the biggest challenges they face, many of you said finding employment as a spouse.
-
May 1, 2019
One-third of all military families live in privatized housing — that’s around 700,000 people. For many, that means facing substandard living conditions.