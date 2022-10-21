The Takeaway

As we approach the Midterms, millions of Americans will soon enter the voting booth, or maybe they’ve already opened their mail-in ballot for the 2022 Midterm elections. They’ll begin filling in the circles next to the name of their choice for Governor, or Senator, or Congressperson, or maybe Mayor. About 30% of voters often don’t even bother filling out their entire ballot. Maybe because they think these lower offices are less important, or maybe there simply isn’t enough information on the candidates for them to make an informed decision.

For our series, DOWNBALLOT, we speak with folks who have been elected to some of these elected offices: a school board member, a county clerk, a coroner, and a retired judge. We hear about what their job entails, how voters can access information for their respective local election, and what they should consider when voting for these offices.