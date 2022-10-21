The Takeaway

DOWNBALLOT
As we approach the Midterms, millions of Americans will soon enter the voting booth, or maybe they’ve already opened their mail-in ballot for the 2022 Midterm elections. They’ll begin filling in the circles next to the name of their choice for Governor, or Senator, or Congressperson, or maybe Mayor. About 30% of voters often don’t even bother filling out their entire ballot. Maybe because they think these lower offices are less important, or maybe there simply isn’t enough information on the candidates for them to make an informed decision.
For our series, DOWNBALLOT, we speak with folks who have been elected to some of these elected offices: a school board member, a county clerk, a coroner, and a retired judge. We hear about what their job entails, how voters can access information for their respective local election, and what they should consider when voting for these offices.
Oct 21, 202239 states use judicial elections in some form. But chances are there isn't a ton of information on the judges on your ballot. We talk with a retired judge about making an informed vote.
DOWNBALLOT: What Does a County Clerk Do Anyway?Oct 20, 2022Counties in 26 states elect county clerks. We speak with one to hear about the importance of the role in administering elections, and how you can make an informed vote for county clerk.
DOWNBALLOT: Consider This When Voting For CoronerOct 19, 2022Counties in 20 states in the U.S. elect coroners. We speak with a coroner about what the job entails, what party affiliation means (and doesn't mean), and what to consider when voting.
DOWNBALLOT: High Schooler Serving on School BoardOct 18, 202218-year-old Shiva Rajbhandari is a high school senior in Boise, Idaho, who also was recently elected to serve on Boise's School Board.
DOWNBALLOT: The 101 on Voting Your Entire BallotOct 17, 2022More than 30% of voters don't complete their entire ballot. Don't be one of them! We explore how you can feel informed and empowered to vote up and down your entire ballot.