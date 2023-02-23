Mayors have a major influence over the policies that affect our everyday lives and impact our communities, from garbage pickup, to COVID policy, to city budgets.
This year, The Takeaway will down with 23 Mayors from 23 different cities-big and small- to learn about the issues affecting their cities.
Feb 23, 2023
The mayor of Montana's capital, Helena, is a refugee from Liberia in West Africa and the first Black mayor in Montana's history. We hear about his journey to America, and into politics.
Feb 9, 2023
We hear from the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history, 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
Jan 19, 2023
We kick off our new series "23 Mayors in 2023" and head to Louisville, Kentucky to speak with Mayor Craig Greenberg about gun violence, policing, and even bourbon.