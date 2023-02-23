A list of our sites
Mayors have a major influence over the policies that affect our everyday lives and impact our communities, from garbage pickup, to COVID policy, to city budgets.

This year, The Takeaway will down with 23 Mayors from 23 different cities-big and small- to learn about the issues affecting their cities.

 

 