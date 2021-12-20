A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Omicron's on the Move in the U.S. 2021-12-20

December 20, 2021

Download
The Shady Business Behind Tree Equity
The Facility: A Look Inside ICE Detention During The Pandemic
What's Causing the Rise of Deaths in Jail?
Omicron's on the Move in the U.S.
Stephane Labossiere, right, with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, hands out masks and printed information about free COVID-19 testing in Brooklyn
Hosted by Matt Katz
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios