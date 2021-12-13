"What If We Don't Comply?": Texas Abortion Provider Weighs in on SCOTUS Ruling 2021-12-13 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Aging While Queer: Coming out at An Older Age with Chris Bolan "What If We Don't Comply?": Texas Abortion Provider Weighs in on SCOTUS Ruling Women in the U.S. House Are Targets of Verbal Violence The Legal Implications of SCOTUS Ruling on Texas Anti-Abortion Law SB8 A postcard thanking abortion providers is seen on Dr. Bhavik Kumar's refrigerator at his home in central Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios