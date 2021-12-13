A list of our sites
"What If We Don't Comply?": Texas Abortion Provider Weighs in on SCOTUS Ruling 2021-12-13

December 13, 2021

"What If We Don't Comply?": Texas Abortion Provider Weighs in on SCOTUS Ruling
A postcard thanking abortion providers is seen on Dr. Bhavik Kumar's refrigerator at his home in central Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2016.
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
