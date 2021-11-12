A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Thirteen Republicans Voted for the Infrastructure Bill. Now They're Facing Backlash. 2021-11-12

November 12, 2021

Download
Thirteen Republicans Voted for the Infrastructure Bill. Now They're Facing Backlash.
Arab Americans Are 'White' On The Census. But Should They Be?
Redistricting and Voting Rights
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios