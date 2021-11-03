A Look at Tuesday's Elections 2021-11-03 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman discusses Election 2021 Mayors Campaign on Public Safety and Policing Investigation Finds More Than 400 Unarmed Drivers Or Passengers Killed At Traffic Stops In The Last Five Years A Look at Tuesday's Elections Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios