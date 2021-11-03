A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

A Look at Tuesday's Elections 2021-11-03

November 3, 2021

Download
Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman discusses Election 2021
Mayors Campaign on Public Safety and Policing
Investigation Finds More Than 400 Unarmed Drivers Or Passengers Killed At Traffic Stops In The Last Five Years
A Look at Tuesday's Elections
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios