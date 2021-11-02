Skeptical Supreme Court Could Determine Future of Abortion Care Nationwide 2021-11-02 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Evolution of Abortion Plot Lines on Primetime Television Skeptical Supreme Court Could Determine Future of Abortion Care Nationwide Aging While Queer: Pat and Paulette Martin on Finding Love Later in Life A group gathers to protest abortion restrictions at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios