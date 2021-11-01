A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

CDC Expected to Give the Green Light on Covid Vaccine for Kids Aged 5 to 11 2021-11-01

November 1, 2021

Download
How The Ancient Festival Of Día de Muertos Is Lost In Corporate Marketing
“Going for Broke,” Looks at Financial Instability in the United States with Personal Stories
CDC Expected to Give the Green Light on Covid Vaccine for Kids Aged 5 to 11
Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine stored in an ultra-cold freezer at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, February 18, 2021.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios