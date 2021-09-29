A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Surviving R. Kelly Show Runner Discusses Verdict 2021-09-29

September 29, 2021

Download
Civil Rights Activist Desmond Meade Named MacArthur "Genius"
Grassroots Organizers Reimagine Public Safety in San Antonio
Surviving R. Kelly Show Runner Discusses Verdict
R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios