A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

A Critique on Western Media Coverage of Afghan Women 2021-08-19

August 19, 2021

Download
Gaming Culture Is Toxic
A Critique on Western Media Coverage of Afghan Women
Gorsuch and Thomas Call to Reexamine Landmark Press Freedom Case
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, center, sits near the back of the room at the Islamic Center of New York University during Friday prayers.Dec. 27, 2019
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios