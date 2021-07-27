House Select Committee Begins Investigation Into January 6th Capitol Attack 2021-07-27 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email House Select Committee Begins Investigation Into January 6th Capitol Attack What Sexual Health Can Teach Us About COVID-19 Remembering Bob Moses Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios