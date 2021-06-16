A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Is the U.S. Military Losing Weapons? 2021-06-16

June 16, 2021

Download
How Is the U.S. Military Losing Weapons?
Congresswoman Alma Adams on the Latest Delays in Debt Relief to Black Farmers
The Significance of Miss Juneteenth Pageants in 2021
Bureau of Prisons Rejected Thousands of Requests for Compassionate Release During the Pandemic
A senior member of the 49th Security Forces Squadron in charge of the armory returns an M4 carbine to a rack at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M in 2015
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios