How Is the U.S. Military Losing Weapons? 2021-06-16 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email How Is the U.S. Military Losing Weapons? Congresswoman Alma Adams on the Latest Delays in Debt Relief to Black Farmers The Significance of Miss Juneteenth Pageants in 2021 Bureau of Prisons Rejected Thousands of Requests for Compassionate Release During the Pandemic A senior member of the 49th Security Forces Squadron in charge of the armory returns an M4 carbine to a rack at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M in 2015 Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios