Vaccine Diplomacy on Display at the G7 Summit 2021-06-14 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Why Major Cities Are Experimenting with Guaranteed Income for Artists A Westminster Dog Show Wrap Up Vaccine Diplomacy on Display at the G7 Summit Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios