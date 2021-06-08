FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug for the First Time Since 2003 2021-06-08 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug for the First Time Since 2003 What Our Dependence on Meat Means for Climate Change California Braces for Drought's Impact on Water Supply On Monday, June 7, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab, the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios