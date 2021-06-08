A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug for the First Time Since 2003 2021-06-08

June 8, 2021

Download
FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug for the First Time Since 2003
What Our Dependence on Meat Means for Climate Change
California Braces for Drought's Impact on Water Supply
On Monday, June 7, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab, the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios