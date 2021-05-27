What the Defund Movement Has Meant for Police Budgets Nationwide 2021-05-27 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What the Defund Movement Has Meant for Police Budgets Nationwide Comedian Sam Jay Brings Honest, Intimate Conversations to Late Night Let's Celebrate Black Joy Protesters rally Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Phoenix, demanding the Phoenix City Council defund the Phoenix Police Department. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios