Donald Trump is Still Banned from Facebook 2021-05-06 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Donald Trump is Still Banned from Facebook Epic Games Challenges Apple in Antitrust Suit What the Coronavirus Vaccine Means for Pregnant People Comedian Joel Kim Booster Wants to Take His Stand-Up Indoors Again Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios