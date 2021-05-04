What You Need to Know About Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine 2021-05-04 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What You Need to Know About Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine Is Herd Immunity Possible in the United States? The Civilian Climate Corps and Colorado's Wildfires From "Shadow and Bone" to "Game of Thrones": The Art of Creating A Language from Scratch The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults aged 12 and older by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of next week. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios