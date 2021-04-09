A list of our sites
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Latest News in the Biden Admin 2021-04-09

April 9, 2021

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Aging Infrastructure, Vaccine Appointments, And More
Divisions Emerge Over Biden's Proposal to Raise the Corporate Tax Rate
Kentucky Passes Law to Expand Voting Access
A Procedural Ruling Allows Senate Democrats to Pass Some Bills with Simple Majority
Biden Announces Executive Actions to Address Gun Policy
Governor Murphy visits St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral community-based COVID-19 vaccination site in Paterson on March 9, 2021
