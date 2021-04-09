New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Latest News in the Biden Admin 2021-04-09 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Aging Infrastructure, Vaccine Appointments, And More Divisions Emerge Over Biden's Proposal to Raise the Corporate Tax Rate Kentucky Passes Law to Expand Voting Access A Procedural Ruling Allows Senate Democrats to Pass Some Bills with Simple Majority Biden Announces Executive Actions to Address Gun Policy Governor Murphy visits St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral community-based COVID-19 vaccination site in Paterson on March 9, 2021 Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios