COVID-19 Vaccine Disparities Persist Worldwide 2021-04-05 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email COVID-19 Vaccine Disparities Persist Worldwide Why Advocates Say D.C. Statehood is Long Overdue Natalia Lafourcade and her Powerful Relationship with Traditional Mexican Music Seniors wait in line to get the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 at a health center in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, March 29, 2021. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios