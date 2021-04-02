A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Georgia's Newest Voting Law Aims to Reduce Access to the Polls 2021-04-02

April 2, 2021

Download
Georgia's Newest Voting Law Aims to Reduce Access to the Polls
In Texas, Lawmakers Advance Legislation for New Restrictions on Voting
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, leaves the Georgia State Capitol Building after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections.
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios