Georgia's Newest Voting Law Aims to Reduce Access to the Polls 2021-04-02 In Texas, Lawmakers Advance Legislation for New Restrictions on Voting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, leaves the Georgia State Capitol Building after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections. Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios