A Look Back at Colorado's History of Mass Shootings 2021-03-26 Vice President Harris to Lead the White House Response at the Southern Border Biden Proposes Gun Reform in Light of Atlanta, Boulder Shootings Mourners hold candles at a vigil for the 10 victims of the Monday massacre at a King Soopers grocery store late Thursday, March 25, 2021.