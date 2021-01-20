Key Moments from the Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris 2021-01-20

A list of our sites
January 20, 2021

Key Moments from the Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris
What the Capitol Insurrection Has Meant for Washington, D.C.
Former EPA Head Gina McCarthy on Trump Administration's Impact on the Climate Crisis
oe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington,
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios