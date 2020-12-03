A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

When a Vaccine Becomes Available, Will Prisons and Jails Be Prioritized? 2020-12-03

December 3, 2020

Download
How COVID-19 is Reshaping Our Love Lives
Political Organizations Are Trying to Win Georgia Latino Voters for Senate Runoffs
When a Vaccine Becomes Available, Will Prisons and Jails Be Prioritized?
Michelle Harris with her husband, Al. Al tested positive for COVID-19 inside Fort Dix.
( COURTESY OF MICHELLE HARRIS )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios