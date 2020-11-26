Thanksgiving Seconds: The Power of Black Women in Politics, Saving Quiet Spaces, and Coping in the Kitchen 2020-11-26 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Thanksgiving Seconds: The Power of Black Women in Politics, Saving Quiet Spaces, and Coping in the Kitchen HealthBarn Foundation director Stacey Antine and volunteer Ethan Levy carve a turkey that will be frozen and packaged into individual meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios