A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

President Trump's Report Card: The Promises He Made and Kept... Or Didn't 2020-11-02

November 2, 2020

Download
Breaking Down Biden's Promises for Day One of His Potential Presidency
Foxconn Fails to Bring Jobs to the American Midwest
President Trump's Report Card: The Promises He Made and Kept... Or Didn't
President Donald Trump walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport.
( Evan Vucci / AP Images )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios