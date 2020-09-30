Wisconsin and Other Midwestern States See Concerning Rise in COVID-19 Cases 2020-09-30 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Airline Industry to Face Another Devastating Blow Live from a Pandemic, It's Saturday Night Live Wisconsin and Other Midwestern States See Concerning Rise in COVID-19 Cases The First Presidential Debate was More Lunch Room Brawl Than Debate California Sees New Wildfires In Northern Part of the State Wisconsin National Guard members administer COVID-19 tests in a parking lot Monday May 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios