Milwaukee: "The Epitome of a 21st Century Racial Regime" 2020-08-26 Police in riot gear clear a park during clashes with protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios