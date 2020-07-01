Growing Ad Boycotts Are Pressuring Facebook to Stop Misinformation and Hate Speech 2020-07-01 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Growing Ad Boycotts Are Pressuring Facebook to Stop Misinformation and Hate Speech Puerto Rico's Domestic Violence Epidemic is Only Getting Worse Artist Shaun Leonardo Wants to Expand the Conversation on Police Brutality Through His Work Is Contact Tracing Working in the U.S.? Oct. 23, 2019, file photo shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios