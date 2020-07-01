A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Growing Ad Boycotts Are Pressuring Facebook to Stop Misinformation and Hate Speech 2020-07-01

July 1, 2020

Download
Oct. 23, 2019, file photo shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios