A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Relationship Between Police and Media Grows Increasingly Tense 2020-06-18

June 18, 2020

Download
NYPD officers move in to arrest protesters for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Manhattan, New York.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios