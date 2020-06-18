Relationship Between Police and Media Grows Increasingly Tense 2020-06-18 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Relationship Between Police and Media Grows Increasingly Tense Why Are States Criminalizing Fossil Fuel Protests? COVID19 Budget Cuts Prevent Many from Accessing Subsidized Summer Programs What Juneteenth Means At this Moment NYPD officers move in to arrest protesters for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Manhattan, New York. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios