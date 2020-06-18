Relationship Between Police and Media Grows Increasingly Tense 2020-06-18

What Juneteenth Means At this Moment

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

NYPD officers move in to arrest protesters for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Manhattan, New York.

