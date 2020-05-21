A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Essential Workers Are Already Starting to Lose Their Hazard Pay 2020-05-21

May 21, 2020

Download
Employee Tonya Ramsay, right, holds a sign outside the Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios