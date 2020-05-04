Is the U.S. Ready to Reopen? 2020-05-04

Why COVID-19 is So Deadly in Long-Term Care Facilities

When and How Should States "Reopen"?

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Masked customers walk through the West Seattle Farmers Market during its first opening in nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Seattle.

