Is the U.S. Ready to Reopen? 2020-05-04 When and How Should States "Reopen"? Biden Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations After Weeks of Silence Why COVID-19 is So Deadly in Long-Term Care Facilities Navajo Nation is Being Hit Hard By COVID-19 Masked customers walk through the West Seattle Farmers Market during its first opening in nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Seattle. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios