A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Puerto Rico Still Lagging Behind on Coronavirus Testing 2020-04-28

April 28, 2020

Download
Health Department nurses collect samples from doctors, paramedics and police officers at a drive-thru checkpoint to perform molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus virus, in San Juan.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios