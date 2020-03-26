A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Faith Communities Find Creative Ways to Congregate Amid Pandemic 2020-03-26

March 26, 2020

Download
Josh Kellso, a pastor at Grace Bible Church, delivers a sermon via live steam for virtual attenders from an empty sanctuary Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios