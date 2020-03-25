The Big Challenges Latin America Faces with Coronavirus 2020-03-25 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Big Challenges Latin America Faces with Coronavirus How Coronavirus is Affecting the Primaries Online Games Like Animal Crossing are Giving People Ways to Still Gather and Socialize What PG&E's Involuntary Manslaughter Guilty Plea Means for the Company's Future How Chicago's Consent Decree Affects Guns and Policing Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive measures to deal with the new coronavirus such as closing their borders, dock and airports to foreigners. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios