The Takeaway Answers Your Coronavirus Questions 2020-03-17

Primaries Still Held in Three States Today Despite Coronavirus Concerns

The Best Artists Who Won't Get Their Big Breaks at This Year's SXSW

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells.

