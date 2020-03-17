The Takeaway Answers Your Coronavirus Questions 2020-03-17 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Takeaway Answers Your Coronavirus Questions Keep Calm and Shop On The Best Artists Who Won't Get Their Big Breaks at This Year's SXSW Primaries Still Held in Three States Today Despite Coronavirus Concerns This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios