As the Threat of the Coronavirus Grows, President Trump Addresses the Nation 2020-03-12 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email As the Threat of the Coronavirus Grows, President Trump Addresses the Nation For Low-Income Americans, Coronavirus is Difficult to Avoid How the Coronavirus is Affecting Washington's Homeless Population Trump Endorses Jeff Sessions' Opponent in Alabama Senate Race "Democracy Can Be Lost": Writer David Simon on Adapting 'The Plot Against America' in 2020 President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios