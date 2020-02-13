A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Congress Funds Gun Violence Research for the First Time in Over 20 Years 2020-02-13

February 13, 2020

Download
March for Our Lives is pushing for universal background checks, federal funding for gun violence research and bans on semi-automatic assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.
( AP Photo )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios