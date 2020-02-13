Congress Funds Gun Violence Research for the First Time in Over 20 Years 2020-02-13 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Why Millennials Love Greeting Cards Carlos Maza Tackles Hate Speech and More in a New YouTube Channel U.K. Deports 17 People to Jamaica Congress Funds Gun Violence Research for the First Time in Over 20 Years Parents are Fighting Gun Violence Through Their School Boards March for Our Lives is pushing for universal background checks, federal funding for gun violence research and bans on semi-automatic assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. ( AP Photo ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios