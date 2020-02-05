President Trump's State of the Union: Immigration, Economy, 2020 Elections 2020-02-05 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email President Trump's State of the Union: Immigration, Economy, 2020 Elections Fear of the Coronavirus Spurs Surge in Xenophobia and Anti-Chinese Sentiment Veteran Journalist Diane Rehm on the Right-to-Die Movement The Growing Support for Aid-in-Dying Legislation President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watch. ( AP Photos ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios