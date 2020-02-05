President Trump's State of the Union: Immigration, Economy, 2020 Elections 2020-02-05

Fear of the Coronavirus Spurs Surge in Xenophobia and Anti-Chinese Sentiment

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watch.

( AP Photos )