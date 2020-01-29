A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Trump Unveils So-Called Peace Plan for the Middle East 2020-01-29

January 29, 2020

Download
Palestinians protest Middle East peace plan announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, which strongly favors Israel, in Bethlehem, West Bank, Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020.
( AP Photo )
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios