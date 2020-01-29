Trump Unveils So-Called Peace Plan for the Middle East 2020-01-29 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Trump Unveils So-Called Peace Plan for the Middle East The Harvey Weinstein Trial is Moving Quickly Could "She" Be President? A Look at Pronoun Bias in Politics The Devastating Family Toll of Suicide by Firearm Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria is a Growing Threat Palestinians protest Middle East peace plan announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, which strongly favors Israel, in Bethlehem, West Bank, Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. ( AP Photo ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios