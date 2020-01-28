Is the World Prepared for the Next Pandemic? 2020-01-28 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Is the World Prepared for the Next Pandemic? World's Largest Money Manager to Make Investment Decisions Based on Climate Change Suicide By Firearm: What We Know About Prevention Efforts What Exactly is the Relationship Between India's Prime Minister Modi and President Trump? Trump Administration Issues Rollback of U.S. Waterways Protections Employees disinfect ticket gates in hopes to prevent the contraction of the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. ( AP Photo ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios