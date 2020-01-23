House Managers Begin Their Case Against President Trump 2020-01-23 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email House Managers Begin Their Case Against President Trump Women are Leading Protests Against Controversial Citizenship Law in India Glenn Greenwald Responds to Accusations of Cybercrimes by the Brazilian Government The Threats That Journalists Face for Reporting on the Government The Rise of "Abortion Reversal" Laws Presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts leads the Senate in the Pledge of Allegiance during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. ( AP Photos ) Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios